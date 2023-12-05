John Oliver suggests George Santos’ next move: ‘The Real Housewives’

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

John Oliver celebrated the expulsion of George Santos from Congress last week, and suggested the lawmaker might be better suited to one popular Bravo show.

George Santos was expelled from Congress on Friday after the release of a scathing House Ethics Committee report which outlined “substantial evidence” that he had violated federal law.

In the report, Mr Santos was accused of lying about loaning personal money to his 2022 congressional campaign, then “paying himself back” for the fake loans using campaign funds.

The congressman, who was indicted on 23 federal charges in October, has made headlines in recent weeks for his diva-like remarks, claiming the report was a “dirty biased act and one that tramples all over my rights”.

Following Mr Santos’ expulsion, during his show on Friday night, Mr Oliver took aim at the congressman, expressing his disbelief at how long it has taken the House to expel him.

“Apparently it takes three tries to get rid of him – a sort of reverse-Beetlejuice situation, if you will,” he said.

John Oliver celebrated the expulsion of George Santos from Congress last week (HBO)

But Mr Oliver also took glee in the Ethics reports, which found that Mr Santos used donor money to splash out on personal indulgences such as Botox, Hermes merchandise, vacations to the Hamptons and Las Vegas, and OnlyFans.

“But I have to say, if you’re going to do something you’re not supposed to do, that is the way to f***ing to do it! Looking good. Going out. And getting off on gig economy porn? How am I supposed to be mad? He spent campaign funds vibing out on diva s***,” Mr Oliver said.

Despite denying the charges against him, the House Ethics Committee also found he had commissioned 141 pages of opposition research against himself, titled “The George Santos Vulnerability Report,” with a candid photo of himself on the cover.

“Even the cover was damning,” Mr Oliver added. “It’s a photo that says ‘Opening for Sebastian Maniscalco,’ or ‘I faked my own death for the insurance money: A TED Talk.’”

Mr Oliver then gave his audience a rundown of all the scandals the controversial congressman has been involved in, including implying his niece had been kidnapped from a Queens playground, claiming his mom died because of 9/11, and holding a mystery baby while roaming through Congress.

Rep George Santos was expelled from the House on Friday (Getty Images)

“That kind of messiness isn’t just friends of behavior it’s full-on housewife,” Mr Oliver said. “Santos was a match at giving us A-plus headlines.”

“The truth is, this man never belonged in Congress, he belongs on Bravo,” Mr Oliver later added.

“Santos clearly didn’t deliver for his constituents, but he delivered hard for the rest of us. And I don’t want him to be in my government. And I don’t want to sit next to him on an airplane. But I definitely want him in Andy Cohen’s menagerie of damaged human beings. Call this man now, Cohen! And pay him what he is worth,” Mr Oliver pleaded.

Since his expulsion from Congress, Mr Santos has begun selling videos on Cameo, the site where celebrities offer short greetings for a fee.

The 35-year-old describes himself as a “former congressional ‘Icon’” on the site, where he charges $200 per video. In one message, he told the buyer to “live life, laugh, and let the haters hate because they’re always gonna hate”.