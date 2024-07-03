Support truly

In previous years at the British Summer Time (BST) Festival in Hyde Park , megastars such as Bruce Springsteen, Lionel Richie, Taylor Swift, and Adele have performed.

This year, artists such as Kings of Leon, SZA, and All Things Orchestral have already blessed festival goers. But there are lots more amazing artists headlining the festival all throughout the summer.

The possibility of missing an amazing festival is a very real fear, but with this guide, we will break down all the headliners for the summer and explain exactly how you can get tickets.

Morgan Wallen

At the time of writing,, Morgan Wallen is the next headliner for BST. The American country superstar takes centre stage on 4 July. The controversial “Last Night” singer comes to Hyde Park off the back of a Post Malone feature titled “I Had Some Help” and is supported by singers such as Riley Green and Ernest.

Morgan Wallen ( Invision )

Andrea Bocelli

The tenor superstar headlines on 5 July after a day of classical excellence from the likes of Hans Zimmer and the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra. Seal is also set to join Bocelli on stage, with special seated tickets being available just for this day.

Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli performs at the O2 Arena (Suzan Moore/PA) ( PA Archive )

Robbie Williams

After headlining back in 2019 and his former band Take That headlining in 2023, Robbie Williams is set to take the reins again of BST Hyde Park on Saturday 6 July. Like Bocelli, the “Angels” singer is supported by Seal, and other artists such as Kate Nash and Shaun Ryder’s Black Grape.

Robbie Williams ( Getty Images for Chopard )

Shania Twain

Off the back of her Glastonbury performance riddled with ‘sound issues’, Shania Twain takes over Hyde Park on Sunday 7 July. The country-pop queen is joined by the likes of Anne-Marie, The Corrs, and Elle King to sign off the jam-packed week of music.

Shania Twain was performing on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury (Ben Birchall/PA) ( PA Wire )

Stevie Nicks

The former Fleetwood Mac singer and renowned solo artist disclosed to BST that, “Anything that draws me back to London – and therefore to England – fills my heart with joy.” The “Edge of Seventeen” singer gets her beloved return to London on Friday 12 July, supported at Hyde Park by special guest Brandi Carlile,Anna Calvi, and plenty more.

Stevie Nicks ( Invision )

Kylie

Kylie Minogue returns to headline BST Hyde Park on Saturday 13 July for the first time since 2015. This comes after her 2023 album Tension which The Independent rated four stars. The “Can’t Get You Out of My Head Singer” is preceded by Marina, Anitta, and Ella Henderson, as well as many others.

Kylie Minogue at her 2019 Sunday Legends slot ( Getty Images )

Stray Kids

The final day of BST Hyde Park is for the K-Pop fans, as Stray Kids close the festival’s superstar-packed summer. The show marks a UK exclusive for the group, and they are joined by Maisie Peters and Alec Benjamin to simply name a few.

Stray Kids at the Met Gala ( AP )

How to get tickets