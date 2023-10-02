Fleetwood Mac singer Stevie Nicks played with her very own Barbie doll live on stage during her performance at New York’s Madison Square Gardens.

The 75-year-old singer revealed to fans she had been immortalised in plastic form for Mattel’s Signature Music series.

She explained how Mattel had first approached her a year ago, before the release of the Barbie movie, before delighting fans by pretending to kiss the doll.

The collectors’ item features Nicks in her trademark Seventies style, donning a flowing black dress and tambourine in hand.