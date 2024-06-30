Jump to content

‘Hero’ Louis Tomlinson brings TV to Glastonbury for England v Slovakia: ‘You are the god of this festival’

Former One Direction star controlled the remote while he and other Glastonbury revellers watched England go on to beat Slovakia 2-1

Roisin O'Connor
Sunday 30 June 2024 20:11
England fans go wild as Harry Kane puts Three Lions into lead against Slovakia at Euro 2024

Louis Tomlinson became the unexpected hero of many a Glastonbury attendee, after he brought a TV set to Worthy Farm to play the England v Slovakia Euro 2024 game.

Football fans with tickets to the Worthy Farm festival were gutted after organisers announced that they wouldn’t be showing the tense match on-site, due to fears that it would clash with Sunday’s performances.

But the former One Direction star and solo artist apparently took matters into his own hands, and was seen commanding the remote as England went onto win 2-1 and advance to the quarter-finals.

Tomlinson, a noted rock fan who was spotted enjoying live music performances across the weekend, was pictured sitting directly in front of the screen while surrounded by fellow England supporters.

He celebrated as Jude Bellingham took the match to extra time in the 95th minute, then again when Harry Kane scored England’s second goal that secured their victory.

Sources told The Independent that Tomlinson left soon after the match ended, while friends took the TV away.

Speaking to the BBC, he laughed as he was branded “the god of the festival” as he explained how it was “a little bit touch and go at times” due to a patchy signal.

“Luckily we got the win, we pulled it off,” he said. “[I’m] made up.”

Louis Tomlinson brought a TV to Glastonbury so fans could watch England v Slovakia
The final day of Glastonbury 2024 saw an eclectic range of performances around the festival’s many stages. Canadian country-pop queen Shania Twain filled the Legends Slot, suffering from sound issues but ultimately triumphing with a euphoric and entertaining set.

Meanwhile, pop-punk star Avril Lavigne provided a burst of nostalgia to the thousands of fans gathered at the Other Stage, leading to renewed complaints that Glastonbury organisers had misjudged who its most popular acts would be.

Avril Lavigne drew huge crowds to the Other Stage
Lavigne’s performance came after security were forced to shut down the West Holts stage to prevent overcrowding during the Sugababes slot.

Meanwhile, SZA was booked as the Sunday headliner, following Friday’s dazzling Dua Lipa show and a record-breaking fifth headline performance from British pop-rock band Coldplay.

In a career-spanning set, the band performed a number of their biggest hits including “Yellow”, “Paradise”, “The Scientist”, “Fix You” and “Clocks”, while also bringing out a number of surprise guests including rapper Little Simz, singer Laura Mvula, plus Back to the Future star Michael J Fox.

You can follow the latest updates from Glastonbury here.

