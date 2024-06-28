Glastonbury 2024: How to watch the BBC’s live coverage

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The BBC has announced its scheduling for Glastonbury 2024, as music fans who weren’t lucky enough to score tickets (or simply prefer to watch from home) look to tune into the action from Worthy Farm.

Live coverage by the broadcaster will begin on Wednesday 26 June, when fans flock to the festival fields in Somerset to see hundreds of artists perform.

On Friday, Dua Lipa will make her debut as Glastonbury headliner, followed by pop-rock band Coldplay on Saturday and US star SZA closing the festival on Sunday.

Meanwhile, country-pop icon Shania Twain will take on the Legends Slot, performing a career-spanning set of hits including “Man! I Feel Like a Woman” and “That Don’t Impress Me Much”.

The BBC’s coverage will be available across iPlayer, BBC Sounds, TV, radio and online, including its non-stop Classic Glastonbury channel streaming 24 hours a day from now until Sunday 30 June.

The channel will feature back-to-back footage of some of the most memorable Glastonbury performances of all time, including last year’s farewell set from Elton John.

( Getty )

The BBC will also have a dedicated Glastonbury Channel running on iPlayer from midday on Friday (28 June) through to Sunday evening, hosting a curated and continuous stream of live moments, interviews and behind-the-scenes clips.

New to 2024’s festival, the BBC has introduced Glastonbury Channel II, where viewers can catch up on the most talked-about performances of the day.

The broadcaster will also share its usual livestreams from the five major stages: the Pyramid Stage, Other Stage, Park Stage, West Holts and Woodsies.

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Performances on the Pyramid Stage will also be streamed live in British Sign Language throughout the weekend.

All of this coverage can be found on BBC iPlayer by searching “Glastonbury”.

Dua Lipa is headlining Glastonbury Festival on Friday 28 June ( AFP via Getty Images )

Over on BBC Sounds, Annie Mac and Nick Grimshaw will host themed specials on their podcast Sidetracked, with episodes seeing them in conversation with Twain, Glastonbury co-organiser Emily Eavis and more.

On Radio 1, hosts Jamie Laing, Vick Hope and Katie Thistleton will be on site speaking to fans and artists through the weekend, while the station will also air Dua Lipa’s Friday headline set in full.

Zoe Ball, a familiar face/voice to Glastonbury fans, will be back at Worthy Farm on the Friday for her Radio 2 Breakfast Show, featuring live music performances, guests and stories from the festival so far.

On Sunday, Jo Whiley will present Twain’s debut Glastonbury performance, also from Radio 2, while over on Radio 4, a special Woman’s Hour episode will be aired on Friday 28 June with host Anita Rani.

( Getty Images for Live Nation )

What other coverage to look out for

The BBC’s coverage will even extend to CBeebies, with a special Bedtime Stories episode airing on Thursday 27 June with Joe Talbot, frontman for the Grammy-nominated rock band IDLES.

Talbot will read The Boy with Flowers in his Hair, an illustrated story about friendship, by Jarvis. Other stars will read more Bedtime Stories from Worthy Farm.

On Friday 28 June, that evening’s episode of The One Show will kick off the weekend with a special celebration of Glastonbury through the years.

The Independent will be liveblogging Glastonbury 2024 from Wednesday 26 June and providing updates, news, gossip, photos and video from the festival, as well as highlights and reviews of key performances.