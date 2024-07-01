Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Glastonbury organiser Emily Eavis has revealed that she is “already in talks with some acts” for next year’s festival, after disclosing that there would be a fallow year in 2026.

Eavis spoke to the Glastonbury Free Press as the final day of the 2024 edition got underway, with sets from Shania Twain, Janelle Monae and Paloma Faith, ahead of R&B singer SZA’s headline slot.

The 34-year-old, whose real name is Solana Rowe and is known for songs including “Kill Bill” and “All the Stars”, is one of two female headliners at the event this year alongside Dua Lipa, who filled the Friday night headline slot.

“We’re taking a fallow year in 2026 to give the land a rest, and the festival before a fallow year is always a fun one to plan because you almost have to fit two years into one,” Eavis said.

“We’re already in talks with some acts for it. It’s exciting.”

Eavis also said Twain, 58, has “really embraced” the spirit of the festival, even as the Canadian country-pop star was beset by sound issues during her Legends Slot performance on the Pyramid Stage.

“I think that’s part of the reason the anticipation for her show [was] so wild”, she added.

The Glastonbury organiser said it was ‘exciting’ thinking about next year’s programme (Yui Mok/PA) ( PA Wire )

The “Man! I Feel Like A Woman!” singer made her debut on the Pyramid Stage at Worthy Farm in the afternoon, performing hit singles including “That Don’t Impress Me Much” and “You’re Still the One”.

In her interview, Eavis hailed Glastonbury as a place where we can all “come together and find our common ground”, adding that it “restores your faith in humanity”.

British rock band Coldplay headlined the Pyramid Stage on Saturday night for the fifth time, cementing their performance in the musical history books of Glastonbury by becoming the first act to headline the festival five times.

Chris Martin of Coldplay, who performed on the Pyramid Stage on Saturday night for the fifth time (Yui Mok/PA) ( PA Wire )

Chris Martin’s band stunned the huge crowds at the Pyramid Stage when they brought out Back to the Future legend Michael J Fox, along with guest stars Little Simz, Laura Mvula, and Palestinian-Chilean singer Elyanna.

In 2023, Fox starred in the Apple+ documentary Still: A Michael J Fox Movie, exploring how Parkinson’s had impacted his life after he was diagnosed with young-onset Parkinson’s disease, one year after Back To The Future Part III was released in 1990.

Coldplay delighted fans with a lengthy set comprising many of their most popular songs, such as “Clocks”, “The Scientist”, “Hymn for the Weekend”, “Paradise” and “Yellow”.

They also delivered a rendition of their new single, “feelslikeimfallinginlove”, from their forthcoming album Moon Music, which is due for release on 4 October.

Further performances on the Sunday include pop-punk singer Avril Lavigne, Nigerian singer Burna Boy, The National, Two Door Cinema Club, London Grammar, grime star Ghetts, and James Blake.

Also on the music bill for Sunday is Nigerian singer Burna Boy, who previously collaborated with Chris Martin on the song Monsters You Made, and performs on the Pyramid Stage on Sunday, as does American singer and rapper Janelle Monae.

Additional reporting by Press Association