A Certain Ratio’s Jez Kerr has opened up about his sexaulity after years of living in “secrecy and unnecessary shame”.

“I’m bisexual and crossdressing has been a part of my life from an early age,” the bassist said.

Kerr shared his message in a lengthy statement posted on the British punk band’s social media with the caption: “An important message off our Jez.”

“I know this isn’t exactly a big deal in 2022, but it is something that I’ve only just managed to deal with and I hope by sharing, it might help someone else,” the statement began.

“After a long period of illness, I’ve had a lot of time to reflect on my life and have recognised that secrecy and unnecessary shame is not good for my mental health,” the bassist said before explaining that he was “bisexual” and had engaged in “crossdressing” throughout his life.

Kerr explained how factors such as his Catholic upbringing had meant “guilt and shame were drummed into me from an early age,” and his involvement in football clubs had added to pressure to show “manly behaviour”.

“That suppression comes at a price. This denial, combined with feelings of guilt and shame, has led to all kinds of problems: drug abuse, anxiety, self humiliation, suicidal feelings, a feeling of total self loathing,” the bassist explained.

“Only close friends and some family members have been aware of my sexuality and crossdressing, but I now feel able to embrace this part of me and be true to myself.

“I no longer want to hide my real identity away or feel shame for who I am anymore,” Kerr added in the statement.

Since sharing the news, Kerr has tweeted in response to the “support” he has received.

“I’m really overwhelmed by the amount of support I’ve received from the friends here on Twitter,” he wrote.

“I want to thank you all for your kind words, you have made me feel that I’m not alone with my problems and that there is a community here that really cares for one another,” he added.

A Certain Ratio will release their new album 1982 in March 2023.