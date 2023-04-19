Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Aaron Carter's fiancée Melanie Martin has said that the singer’s newly released autopsy report has left her with “more questions” following his November 2022 death.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s report revealed on Tuesday (18 April) that Carter had accidentally died by drowning in his bathtub after taking sedatives and inhaling a gas used in spray cleaners.

The singer and younger brother of Backstreet Boys star Nick Carter was 34.

However, Martin later told TMZ that “the results of the autopsy are not closure for me”.

She continued: “It claims death is by drowning but also adds he was wearing a t-shirt and necklace in the bathtub which doesn’t make sense, why would he be in a bathtub with clothes on?

“I am still in shock and still miss Aaron every day. I don’t understand the chain of events and this report only has us asking more questions.”

According to US Weekly, Martin and Carter began dating on and off in 2020. They became engaged in June of that year and Martin later gave birth to their son, Prince Lyric Carter, in November 2021.

Carter announced on Twitter in February 2022 that he and Martin had to “part ways”.

Aaron Carter in 2017 (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Per the autopsy report, Carter was found with the sedative alprazolam, often sold under the brand name Xanax, in his system. Also discovered in his system was the compressed gas difluoroethane, which the report said “can induce feelings of euphoria when inhaled”.

The autopsy was performed the day after Carter’s death, but the results were withheld for toxicology tests, which often take months.

A spokesperson confirmed the news to The Independent at the time, writing: “We are extremely saddened and shocked to confirm the passing of Aaron Carter today.”

In recent years, Carter had suffered from substance abuse and was involved in a series of drug-related arrests.

The day after his death, Nick paid tribute to his brother during the Backstreet Boys gig in London’s O2 Arena.

The singer gained recognition after opening for Backstreet Boys on their 1997 tour when he was just 10 years old.

His self-titled debut album was released later that year and his second record, Aaron’s Party (Come and Get It), went triple platinum following its release in 2000.

If you or someone you know is suffering from drug addiction, you can seek confidential help and support 24-7 from Frank, by calling 0300 123 6600, texting 82111, sending an email or visiting their website here.

In the US, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration can be reached at 1-800-662-HELP.