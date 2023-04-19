Aaron Carter’s cause of death revealed five months after star found dead at home

Aaron Carter’s death was ruled an accident by Los Angeles coroners in a report seen Tuesday (18 April).

The singer and younger brother of Backstreet Boys star Nick Carter was found dead aged 34 in November 2022.

The autopsy has now revealed that Carter’s death was caused by drowning and the effects of sedatives he’d taken and difluoroethane he’d inhaled.

The two substances made him incapacitated in the bathtub, and caused the drowning, the report said.

