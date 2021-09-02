Abba fans are eagerly awaiting news that the group are announcing a new project together.

Last week, a new verified Twitter account called Abba Voyage tweeted that an announcement was on the way from the band.

The news will be announced on a livestream today (2 September) at 5.45pm. You can watch the link here.

The account’s bio reads: “Thank you for waiting, the journey is about to begin.”

It also lists the names of all four of Abba’s original members, Agnetha Fältskog, Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson, Anni-Frid Lyngstad.

This suggests that all the members are involved, despite it being nearly 40 years since the band split in 1982.

At the peak of their fame, the band consisted of two married couples, but both relationships broke down during their time as a group.

While details of the announcement are closely under wraps, fans have speculated about its nature.

Some rumours suggest that a new album is on its way containing new Abba tracks.

It was reported last year that the band would release five new songs in 2021 after their reunion was delayed by the pandemic.

Others have suggested that the announcement will be for a tour or UK concert residency, as the event is taking place under UK time and the Twitter page’s location is set to London.

However, it is not known if a live show will feature Abba’s members performing in person or if it would be the hologram tour that the band first announced in 2016.