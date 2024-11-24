Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Adele wept as she played the 100th and final show of her Las Vegas residency, telling fans that she was unsure as to when she would next perform live.

The British superstar has spent the past two years performing on weekends to audiences at the 4,000-capacity Caesars Palace.

Growing emotional at the final show, the “Hello” singer, 36, said she was sad it was over but “I am so glad that it happened, really I am”.

She added: “I will miss it terribly, I will miss you terribly. I don’t know when I next want to perform again.”

In September, Adele suggested that she was exhausted from the staggering run of shows and plans to take an extended break from music after the residency ends.

“I have spent the last seven years building a new life for myself and I want to live it now,” she said through tears.

open image in gallery Adele bid an emotional farewell to fans at her Las Vegas concert ( Gareth Cattermole/Getty )

She explained that her recent residency at a purpose-built arena in Munich was supposed to mark the conclusion of her tour, but she had 10 remaining shows in Las Vegas after being forced to postpone them in 2022 due to illness.

“After that, I will not see you for an incredibly long time,” she said. “And I will hold you dear in my heart for that whole length of my break.”

The Grammy-winning artist added that it was unlikely she would ever commit to such a lengthy touring schedule again.

In an interview with German broadcaster ZDF, she said she wanted a “big break” after the Las Vegas residency and had no plans “at all” for new music.

“You know, I don’t even sing at home at all,” she said. “How strange is that?”

open image in gallery Adele greets Celine Dion at one of her residency shows ( Nasser Twitter/X )

She admitted that one of the reasons she longed for a break was due to her struggles with fame.

“I miss everything about before I was famous, I think probably being anonymous the most,” she said.

“I like that I get to make music all the time, whenever I want to, and people are receptive to it and like it. That’s pretty unimaginable. But the fame side of it, I absolutely hate.”

Earlier this year, Adele also candidly shared her dreams of starting a family with her partner, Rich Paul.

open image in gallery Adele with her partner Rich Paul ( Cover Video )

“Once I am done with all my obligations and stuff like that and all my shows, I’m going to have a baby,” she explained. “And I want a girl because I’ve already got a boy.”

She then told the audience about the possibility of having a baby daughter: “She’s going to put me in my place all the time, isn’t she? With me as ​​her mother and Rich as her father, she’s going to be a bossy little queen, isn’t she?”

Adele shares her son, Angelo, with her ex-husband Simon Konecki, whom she divorced in 2019.

Her latest album, 30, released in 2021, was heavily inspired by the tumultuous period leading up to and after her divorce.