Adele’s ‘final concert’ ticket prices soar after singer announces indefinite hiatus

Ticket prices for Adele’s “final concert” are soaring after the singer announced an indefinite hiatus.

Earlier this week, the 36-year-old singer-songwriter made it known that she will be taking an extended break from music when she concludes her Las Vegas residency in November.

On Saturday evening (31 August), the “Easy On Me” singer told fans in Munich that she has 10 remaining shows in Vegas, but after that, they won’t see her for “an incredibly long time”.

In response to the news, tickets for the final show of her run on Saturday, November 23 are in high demand.

According to last-minute ticket site Gametime, the lowest-priced tickets for the event are now selling for $2,770 each, while top-priced seats will set you back more than $14K per ticket.

The average ticket price has risen from $2.8k last Sunday to a new high of $4.7k and looks set to continue to rise.

Adele poses with her Grammy for Best Pop Solo Performance for "Easy on Me" in February 2023 ( Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images )

Rising ticket prices have made headlines in recent days as Oasis fans who made it through the hours-long queue for tickets to their reunion shows this weekend were shocked that the cost for general standing tickets had risen as a result of Ticketmaster’s dynamic pricing policy, which saw the cost of tickets double in some cases.

The Gallagher brothers announced two further Wembley Stadium shows on September 27 and 28 following overwhelming demand for their 2025 comeback.

In a press release, it was announced on Wednesday (September 4) that a new “invitation-only ballot ticket sale strategy” has been devised for the two new Wembley shows “as a small step towards making amends for the situation”.

Meanwhile, Adele explained her upcoming hiatus by saying that she has been touring and performing non-stop for almost three years and that she’s ready to get back to “living my life”.

“I have spent the last seven years building a new life for myself and I want to live it now,” the singer said through tears in Munich. “I want to live my life that I’ve been building and I will miss you terribly.”

She explained that while Munich was meant to conclude her tour, she has 10 more shows to deliver to fans in Vegas who missed out when she fell ill at the beginning of the run in 2022.

“But after that, I will not see you for an incredibly long time,” she said to the crowd in a video captured by a fan, shared on X/Twitter. “And I will hold you dear in my heart for that whole length of my break”