Adele has seemingly confirmed that she’s engaged to Rich Paul after three years of dating.

On August 9, the 36-year-old singer hinted at her plans to get married during her show in Munich, Germany. In one video from the concert shared to X (formerly Twitter), a fan jokingly proposed to Adele, prompting her to reveal that she’s actually already engaged.

“I can’t marry you, I’m already getting married,” she told the crowd, as she held her left hand up. The concert guests cheered in response as Adele gestured her hand forward, revealing her finger with a diamond ring on it.

She then expressed her gratitude to the fan who initially asked to marry her, saying: “But I appreciate it.”

The Independent has contacted representatives for Adele and Paul for comment.

The “Easy On Me” singer has previously sparked rumors that she and Paul – who’ve been dating since 2021 – have already tied the knot. In September 2023, Adele was once again proposed to by a fan during her residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. The Grammy winner politely declined the marriage request, as she explained that Paul – who she called her “husband” – was in the audience.

“You can’t marry me, I’m straight, my love,” she said. “My husband’s here tonight, he’s here.”

Adele referred to herself as Rich’s spouse at another Las Vegas concert just days later, though she joked that she was “not the greatest wife” to the sports agent due to her lack of knowledge about American football.

“I have spent a lot of my time trying to understand and also enjoy American football, because I love sports. I actually love watching sports,” she told the crowd. “I just don’t understand the game, and it’s so annoying because I’m actually quite a clever person.”

Engagement rumors initially swirled in February 2022, after Adele attended the BRIT Awards with a diamond ring on her left hand. Months later, the “Hello” singer shut down speculation in an interview with Elle. “I’m not engaged. I love high-end jewelry, boy!” she said.

Adele also gushed over her relationship with Paul, noting that she’d “never been in love like this” before. “I’m obsessed with him. I’m just in loooove! I’m happy as I’ll ever be. I might as well be married,” she told Elle.

Earlier this year, the singer candidly shared her plans to have a family with Paul. Speaking to the crowd at her Las Vegas concert in May, Adele noted that while she already has her 10-year-old son Angelo – who she shares with ex-husband Simon Konecki – she’s ready to have a daughter.

“Once I am done with all my obligations and stuff like that and all my shows, I’m going to have a baby,” she explained. “And I want a girl because I’ve already got a boy.”

Adele then quipped about her future child’s qualities, telling the audience: “She’s going to put me in my place all the time, isn’t she? With me as ​​her mother and Rich as her father, she’s going to be a bossy little queen, isn’t she?”