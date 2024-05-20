Adele reveals she wants to have a baby girl after she finishes Las Vegas residency

Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Adele has shared her plans to become a parent again.

The 36-year-old singer – who’s been in a relationship with sports agent Rich Paul since 2021 – opened up about expanding her family during her recent performance at Caesars Palace, as part of her Las Vegas residency. Speaking to the crowd, she noted that while she already has her 10-year-old son Angelo, who she shares with ex-husband Simon Konecki, she’s ready to have a second child, specifically a girl.

“Once I am done with all my obligations, and stuff like that and all my shows, I’m going to have a baby,” she said during her show on Friday, as shown in a video shared on X (formerly known as Twitter) by a fan. “And I want a girl because I’ve already got a boy.”

The “Easy On Me” singer went on to quip about her relationship with her future child, while sharing some of the qualities her daughter could have.

“I feel like he might be like the person I love the most in the world, but also probably hate the most in the world. That is what I feel will happen,” Adele said. “She’s going to put me in my place all the time, isn’t she?”

The Grammy-winner also described how she wants to have her second child with Paul, adding: “With me as ​​her mother and Rich as her father, she’s going to be a bossy little queen, isn’t she?”

This isn’t the first time Adele has shared that she wants a daughter. During one of her Las Vegas shows in August 2023, she specified that she wanted to have a second child, after helping a pregnant audience member choose a name for her daughter.

“I really want to be a mom again soon,” she said in a video on Tikok. She also said that she’s been thinking about future baby names herself.

“I’ve actually been writing lists. So every time I see a name that I like, I write it down in my phone,” she continued.

While Adele has been dating Paul since 2021, rumours swirled last year that they are married. She added fuel to the marriage speculation during her show in September 2023, when she called herself Paul’s “wife”.

“I have spent a lot of my time trying to understand and also enjoy American football, ‘cause I love sports. I actually love watching sports,” she told the crowd. “I just don’t understand the game, and it’s so annoying because I’m actually quite a clever person.”

The “Hello” singer added that she gets “nervous” about the players’ safety during the games before commenting on being “not the greatest wife, really, when it comes to football — even though my partner absolutely loves it”.

The comment came days after Adele referred to Paul as her “husband” while answering questions from guests in the audience during one of her Las Vegas residency performances.

“You can’t marry me, I’m straight, my love. And my husband’s here tonight,” Adele told a concert-goer who’d asked to marry her.

However, Paul hasn’t confirmed whether they’ve tied the knot. During an appearance on CBS Mornings in October 2023, he played coy when Gayle King asked if she should refer to Adele as “Mrs Paul.”

“You can say whatever you want,” he said, before explaining he’s not the “type of person to put [his] personal life” out in the open. “It’s not for the media,” he added.

During the conversation, the sports agent also opened up about the dynamics of his relationship and how he and Adele are a good fit for each other.

“She’s been great, I think she would agree that we definitely helped each other,” he said. “I’m in a good space, we’re in a good space. Happy. She’s superb. She’s been great for me. We’ve been great for each other.”