Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Adele has responded to her latest viral video, in which she is seen speaking expressively in the crowd at the Super Bowl.

The “Easy on Me” vocalist was one of several attendees at last week’s American football final (Sunday 12 February), during which Rihanna made her return to live music as the halftime show’s headlining act.

As well as singing some of her biggest hits, the Bajan star also revealed her second pregnancy, less than a year after giving birth to her first child with her rapper partner A$AP Rocky.

A moment that captured the internet’s attention soon after the event was a short video of Adele in the audience, speaking to the people around her.

Though she can’t be heard in the clip, Adele is seen talking animatedly before stopping suddenly and moving her hands in a “zen” motion.

Since then, fans online have reposted the clip thousands of times with suggestions of what the star was talking about at the time.

Many lip-readers stated that she was talking about Rihanna, predicting that she’d “have some weed and be fab”.

Adele addressed the clip during one of her residency shows at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas, this weekend.

“It’s hard work being a constant meme,” she told her audience, adding: “I don’t know what it is about my f***ing face. Every time I step out my house…”

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

A reason she suggested why videos of her tend to entertain people is that she has never had botox, so her face “moves so much”.

“I was saying she’s gonna be fine, she’s gonna have some weed and be fine,” Adele confirmed. “But clearly she couldn’t have any weed because she was pregnant!”

Other meme moments that Adele has been the unwitting star of include a video of her avoiding looking into a camera while watching a basketball match, and a mashup of her 25 song, “Water Under the Bridge” used as the soundtrack to Megan Thee Stallion’s “Body” dance.