Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Aqua say they understand why ‘Barbie Girl’ was left off Margot Robbie film soundtrack

Fans expected iconic 1997 song to feature in Greta Gerwig’s film

Annabel Nugent
Tuesday 27 September 2022 08:37
Comments
Margot Robbie reveals she was 'mortified' after Barbie photos leaked

Aqua has reacted after their iconic 1997 hit “Barbie Girl” was excluded from the soundtrack for Margot Robbie’s forthcoming Barbie film.

The Danish-Norwegian group released the euro-pop anthem 25 years ago. Since then, it has amassed a huge following with its music video reaching 1.1 billion views on YouTube.

Many fans believed that the song’s inclusion on the soundtrack for the Greta Gerwig film was a sure thing.

It has since been revealed, however, that “Barbie Girl” will not feature in the movie.

Speaking about their exclusion from the soundtrack with Variety, band member Lene Nystrøm speculated that the lyrics of “Barbie Girl” would be too on-the-nose for the film, or in her words, “cheese on cheese”.

Recommended

Bandmate Søren Rasted quipped that Aqua should say “we turned it down”, jokingly adding:”Ryan Gosling is not good enough!”

“I totally understand why they didn’t use it,” said Nystrøm. “But it’s going to bring us a lot of attention, no matter what.”

“Barbie Girl” was released as part of their 1997 debut album Aquarium. Mattel, the toy company behind the iconic doll, sued Aqua in the Nineties over the hit track, and lost.

Margot Robbie (Matt Crossick/PA)

(PA Archive)

Barbie is scheduled for a theatrical release on 21 July 2023.

Robbie stars as the titular character in Gerwig’s romantic comedy, based on the famous toy doll, alongside Ryan Gosling as Ken, Barbie’s boyfriend.

Recommended

In late June, paparazzi photos of the co-stars were leaked after they were seen filming at Venice Beach in Los Angeles.

Robbie has since said she and Gosling were “mortified” by the photos, calling it the “most humiliating moment of my life”.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in