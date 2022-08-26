Bella Hadid stars in Offset’s new music video for single ‘Code’
The supermodel appears alongside Offset and Moneybagg Yo in the high fashion video
Offset has released a new video for his single “Code” ft. Moneybagg Yo, which stars supermodel Bella Hadid.
The video, directed by Claire Arnold, shows both rappers in a blue-lit studio, alongside Hadid who wears an array of high fashion clothing and jewellery provided by Demna - the creative director of Balenciaga.
Hadid can first be spotted posing and planking inside a lighted wall box wearing a silver bikini, boots and black gloves, before adding a yellow coat and black hoodie to the look.
Later she appears strutting through the video in a white furry coat and black sunglasses.
The song will feature on Offset’s forthcoming album – yet to be announced – alongside his single “5 4 3 2 1” which was released last week.
The American rapper is married to Cardi B and shares two children with her.
The pair recently came under criticism after Cardi claimed that she’s raising their kids so they “never feel comfortable” in their privileged lifestyle... shortly before gifting her daughter $50,000 for her fourth birthday.
The 29-year-old rapper opened up about the ways she believes she’s instilling humility and a work ethic into her children in an interview with Vogue Singapore for the outlet’s July/August issue.
“They need to know to never feel comfortable. Don’t ever feel like: ‘I’m going to get it because I’m Cardi and Offset’s kid,’” the singer said. “They are never going to know what struggle feels like, so they might not have that hunger I had to leave the streets.”
Cardi says her and Offset’s success makes it even more important for her children to know that working towards one’s goals is “more respected”.
“Even though my kids are well-off, I want them to know that when you work for things and achieve it, it’s more respected - especially when people see that you bust your a** for it,” she said.
However, fans questioned the sincerity of the rapper’s comments, as they were published just days before Cardi B and Offset celebrated their daughter Kulture’s fourth birthday by gifting her $50,000 in cash.
The birthday, which was celebrated at the Candytopia exhibit in Atlanta, Georgia, and gift was documented in a video posted to Offset’s Instagram Stories, where the four year-old was seen holding a large stack of cash.
After Cardi asked her daughter what she was holding, Kulture said she was holding a “ticket,” which is slang for a million dollars, according to Page Six. Her father then corrected her: “It’s a ticket? A ticket is a million, girl. That’s 50. Say 50.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies