Cardi B is facing backlash after claiming that she’s raising her children so that they “never feel comfortable” in their privileged lifestyle shortly before gifting her daughter $50,000 for her fourth birthday.

The 29-year-old rapper, who shares two children with husband Offset, opened up about the ways she’s instilling humility and a work ethic into her children in an interview with Vogue Singapore for the outlet’s July/August issue.

“They need to know to never feel comfortable. Don’t ever feel like: ‘I’m going to get it because I’m Cardi and Offset’s kid,’” the singer said. “They are never going to know what struggle feels like, so they might not have that hunger I had to leave the streets.”

Cardi says her and Offset’s success makes it even more important for her children to know that working towards one’s goals is “more respected”.

“Even though my kids are well-off, I want them to know that when you work for things and achieve it, it’s more respected - especially when people see that you bust your a** for it,” she said.

However, fans are now questioning the sincerity of the rapper’s comments as they were published just days before Cardi B and Offset celebrated their daughter Kulture’s fourth birthday by gifting her $50,000 in cash.

The birthday, which was celebrated at the Candytopia exhibit in Atlanta, Georgia, and gift was documented in a video posted to Offset’s Instagram Stories, where the four year-old was seen holding a large stack of cash.

After Cardi asked her daughter what she was holding, Kulture said she was holding a “ticket,” which is slang for a million dollars, according to Page Six. Her father then corrected her: “It’s a ticket? A ticket is a million, girl. That’s 50. Say 50.”

In response, one person tweeted of the moment: “Says the person who just handed her four year old $50k for her birthday.”

Another said: “Didn’t she gift her four year old a wad of cash? Actions don’t match the words.”

Others acknowledged that this wasn’t the first time Cardi B and Offset have given their daughter a lavish gift, as the couple previously gave Kulture a hot pink Birkin bag.

“Ah, yes. Nothing quite so grounding as a Birkin of your own before you can wipe your own a**,” one person tweeted in response to Cardi B’s recent claim.

Elsewhere in the interview, Cardi revealed that she has never employed a nanny for her children because she is too “afraid” to trust anyone outside of her family.

“When the baby got here, I couldn’t even think about getting a nanny because I was afraid of anyone being around her besides my family. I’ve never had a nanny for Kulture,” she said, before adding: “I’m never far from my kids because that’s my responsibility as a mother.”