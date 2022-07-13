Cardi B reveals she ‘never had a nanny’ for her daughter Kulture

Cardi B revealed she’s never hired a “nanny” for her four-year-old daughter, Kulture, and how she’s “afraid” of other people being near her child.

The 29-year-old rapper talked about her daughter and 10-month-old son, Wave -- whom she shares with her husband Offset -- during a recent interview with Vogue Singapore.

She shared how her peers told her how difficult motherhood would be prior to her becoming a mom, but that she wasn’t concerned, at the time, as she thought iy would be “easy” and that she would “have a nanny”.

“There weren’t a lot of artists out there who had babies at the beginning of their career. I didn’t have an album out when I found out I was pregnant,” the “Bodak Yellow” singer explained. “Everybody was so nervous for my career and future, but I kept telling them, ‘It’s easy. Trust me, I’m going to have a nanny and she’s going to travel up and down with me. It’s not even going to be a hassle’”.

However, she acknowledged that once her child was born, she decided not to get a nanny, as she was nervous about non-family members being around Kulture.

“When the baby got here, I couldn’t even think about getting a nanny because I was afraid of anybody being around her besides my family. I’ve never had a nanny for Kulture,” she continued.

The musician went on to say that her and her husband’s extended family have been a great support system and that her mother has taken care of Kulture on multiple occasions. However, she still noted that she doesn’t ever travel too far away from her children due to her “responsibility as a mother”.

“Your parents have already lived their life and raised their kids. They are older and don’t have the same energy as someone in their 20s,” she said. “I’m never far from my kids because that’s my responsibility as a mother.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the “WAP” singer highlighted how “stressful” parenting can be. She also expressed how “scared” she’s been when her children get sick and that she’s learned to “appreciate” her own mother more through becoming a parent herself.

“I’m exhausted. I’ve been overwhelmed and scared,” she continues, her voice breaking. “I started to think about how my mum had to go through this a lot because my sister and I used to always fall sick at the same time. I’ve never appreciated my mum more—having kids helps you see things a little bit different.”

The interview came before Cardi B and Offset celebrated Kulture’s fourth birthday. The parents gifted her $50,000 in cash to celebrate. In a video posted to the rapper’s Instagram Story, Kulture could be seen leaning out of the window of a black SUV and asking her father to buy her cotton candy.

Cardi B and Offset tied the knot back in September 2017. They welcomed Kulture in 2018 and Wave in 2021. The Migos member also has three other children: Jordan, whom he shares with Justine Watson, Kody, whom he shares with Oriel Jamie, and Kalea, whom he with Shya L’Amour.