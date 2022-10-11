Jump to content

Blink-182 reunite with Tom DeLonge and announce world stadium tour

The tour will see the reunion of Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker for the first time in 10 years

Megan Graye
Tuesday 11 October 2022 13:37
Blink-182 have announced their biggest world tour yet, along with new music coming in 2023.

The US band will return for a major tour that will see the reunion of Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker for the first time in 10 years.

In the UK and Ireland, the band will visit venues across London, Birmingham, Manchester, Glasgow, Belfast Dublin throughout September and October 2023.

The multi-platinum, award-winning group will also play their first ever performances in Latin America, along with stops in North America, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand starting March 2023 through February 2024.

The band will also drop their new single “Edging’’ this Friday (14 October), marking the first time in a decade that Hoppus, DeLonge and Barker have been in the studio together.

The tour announcement also features multiple festival appearances in Latin America and the US, including the highly acclaimed Lollapalooza.

Tickets will go on sale on Monday 17 October 10am local time here.

