The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Blink-182 reunite with Tom DeLonge and announce world stadium tour
The tour will see the reunion of Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker for the first time in 10 years
Blink-182 have announced their biggest world tour yet, along with new music coming in 2023.
The US band will return for a major tour that will see the reunion of Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker for the first time in 10 years.
In the UK and Ireland, the band will visit venues across London, Birmingham, Manchester, Glasgow, Belfast Dublin throughout September and October 2023.
The multi-platinum, award-winning group will also play their first ever performances in Latin America, along with stops in North America, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand starting March 2023 through February 2024.
The band will also drop their new single “Edging’’ this Friday (14 October), marking the first time in a decade that Hoppus, DeLonge and Barker have been in the studio together.
The tour announcement also features multiple festival appearances in Latin America and the US, including the highly acclaimed Lollapalooza.
Tickets will go on sale on Monday 17 October 10am local time here.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies