The cause of death for Bobbie Jean Carter, sister of Backstreet Boy Nick Carter and late singer Aaron Carter, has been revealed.

The 41-year-old was found unresponsive by fire rescue crews at her home in Tampa, Florida on 23 December 2023. She was rushed to hospital under cardiac arrest before being pronounced dead.

Florida authorities have now determined her death was “accidental” and a report by the Hillsborough County Medical Examiner’s Department confirmed the death was a result of “intoxication by the combined effects of fentanyl and methamphetamine.”

According to People, who obtained the report, the document listed schizophrenia under Bobbie Jean’s medical history. It also outlined a timeline of events. The report states that Carter’s roommate last saw her at 6:30am following which she was found unresponsive at around 7am before being pronounced dead at St Joseph’s Hospital in Tampa at 8:02am.

Carter had worked on her brother Aaron’s tours during the 2000s, and had also appeared on the family’s reality series House of Carters in 2006 on E! where she had discussed her issues with substance abuse. At the time of her death, she was said to be working as a waitress, according to the LA Times.

During their investigation, deputies at the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office learned that Carter had been on probation for cocaine possession, according to their statement.

It marks the third tragedy of five siblings in the Carter family after Aaron Carter’s death at 34 by accidental drowning in 2022 and their sister Leslie Carter’s death at the age of 25 from an overdose in 2012.

Bobbie Jean Carter passed away on 23 December after being found unresponsive at her home in Tampa, Florida (Getty Images)

Mother, Jane Carter, confirmed the death to TMZ last year and said in a statement: “I am in shock from learning of the sudden death of my daughter, Bobbie Jean, and I will need time to process the terrible reality of this happening for the third time.”

Meanwhile brother Nick Carter said it would take the family “a lifetime” to process the grief it had endured in a heartfelt Instagram post.

“It may take a lifetime to fully process the loss my family has endured over the years — most recently, with the sudden passing of our sister Bobbie Jean,” he wrote.

From left to right: Carter siblings Bobbie Jean, Leslie, Nick, Angel and Aaron in 2006 (Getty Images)

“I am completely heartbroken. Thank you for all your love and kind words. We are reminded again that life is precious, fleeting and to cherish the time we have with the ones we love. I know she is finally at peace with God. I love you BJ.”

If you or someone you know is suffering from drug addiction, you can seek confidential help and support 24-7 from Frank, by calling 0300 123 6600, texting 82111, sending an email or visiting their website here.

In the US, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration can be reached at 1-800-662-HELP