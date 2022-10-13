‘The future is bright’: Bono surprises old school in Dublin with a visit
The U2 frontman visited the secondary school in Dublin earlier this week to meet students and teachers
Bono has surprised students at his old school in Dublin with a visit this week.
The U2 frontman visited the Mount Temple comprehensive secondary school in Clontarf, Dublin, to meet students and teachers there.
According to pupils, a rumour had gone around the school that Bono would be visiting and it was confirmed when they were called into an afternoon assembly.
Sixth year students (year 13 in the UK) were apparently treated to a private audience with the star.
“He was really nice and seemed quite down-to-earth. He didn’t have a big entourage with him or anything, just a few people who seemed to be working with him,” a student at the school told the Irish Independent.
“He spoke for a bit and then read for a while out of his new memoir,” she added.
The student is referring to the Grammy-winning frontman’s forthcoming memoir Surrender: 40 songs, 1 story, set for release on 1 November.
The 62-year-old was apparently filmed by a professional film crew during his visit, causing many to question if the singer could be making a documentary.
U2, comprising Bono (lead vocals and guitar), the Edge (lead guitar, keyboards, vocals), Adam Clayton (bass guitar), and Larry Mullen Jr (drums and percussion), were formed while their members were still attending the school.
The band’s twitter account shared the news, posting a photo of the visit. “Was back in the library at Mount Temple. The future is bright indeed,” read the caption.
Earlier this month, U2 came out in support of the protesters in Iran by posting a message to their 2.8 million followers.
The band were showing solidarity with Iranians who are protesting in response to the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, while she was in the custody of the country’s so-called “morality police”.
The band used their platform to show their support for the protesters by posting an image of Amini, accompanied with a poem by Saadi Shirazi.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies