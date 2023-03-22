Liam Gallagher says Boris Johnson got his ‘ass handed to him’ during Partygate probe

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Liam Gallagher was among those chastising Boris Johnson as the former Prime Minister addressed the Privileges Committee over the Partygate scandal on Wednesday (22 March).

Over more than three hours, Johnson was grilled about whether he knew parties were being held in Downing Street during the Covid-19 pandemic.

You can follow The Independent’s Partygate live blog for updates here.

“Boris Johnson getting his fat ass handed to him on a plate who’s says the nowt on TV these days marvellous [sic],” the former Oasis frontman tweeted during the broadcasted hearing.

Gallagher has made a number of political statements in the past, last year dedicating his NME award for Music Moment of the Year to NHS workers and “all the people that give a s*** in general”.

During the hearing, Johnson attempted to justify one particular gathering for departing aid Lee Cain, claiming they “had to happen”.

“If anyone thinks I was partying during lockdown, they’re completely wrong,” he added.

Fellow musician Mick Hucknall – lead singer of Simply Red – also waded in, calling Johnson “despicable”.

“While Boris Johnson was having his leaving drinks party, like millions of others, I was disallowed to say goodbye to my dying father-in-law in hospital,” he tweeted.

During Wednesday’s committee hearing, Johnson accused the probing MPs of bias in their investigation by trying to discredit the seven-strong cross-party panel and suggesting chair Harriet Harman was “prejudicial”.

If the committee decides he misled MPs, he faces being suspended from parliament, which could trigger a high-profile by-election in his Uxbridge and South Ruislip seat.