Boygenius surprise fans by performing at Austin Airport ahead of SXSW

Boygenius surprised people waiting for their baggage at Austin Airport in Texas this week, by performing a surprise set.

The supergroup comprises solo artists Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacas and Julien Baker.

The trio made the surprise appearance ahead of their show at South By Southwest Festival this year in Austin.

The festival, known as SXSW, is a US showcase festival that highlights key new bands and artists from across the industry.

On Tuesday the airport tweeted an image of the band performing, writing “@xboygeniusx giving the best chill vibes this afternoon”.

“Just landed in Austin and boygenius is playing at the airport, lol” wrote one fan, who was lucky enough to catch the performance.

“Best surprise of #SXSW so far? boygenius secret show at the airport,” wrote another chuffed attendee.

Some fans however were gutted to miss out on the set. “BOYGENIUS IN THE AUSTIN AIRPORT ON THE SAME DAY I LAND BUT A FEW HOURS LATER?!?!?” wrote one gutted fan. “WHY DONT GOOD THINGS HAPPEN TO ME?!??!?!?!”

Earlier this month, the three-piece announced two huge UK shows in London and Halifax.

The band will play Gunnersbury Park in London on 20 August and Halifax’s The Piece Hall on 22 August.

They will be supported in London by three piece MUNA, who are signed to Bridgers’ label, Saddest Factory Records, and singer Ethel Cain. Cain will also support the group when they play up north.

The group also announced that their forthcoming album, The Record, is due on 31 March.