Brit Awards announce date for 2023 ceremony marking ‘milestone moment’
Ceremony will take place on a Saturday for the first time ever
The Brit Awards organisers have announced the date of the 2023 ceremony on Monday (5 September).
In a press release, it was revealed that the annual music awards show will take place on 11 February 2023 at London’s O2 arena, marking the first time in its history that they will be broadcast on a Saturday evening.
According to the release, the Saturday broadcast schedule marks a “milestone moment” in the Brits’ 45-year history.
The Brits’ also announced that Damian Christian, managing director and president of promotions at Atlantic Records (part of Warner Music UK) will be taking over as Chair of the Brit Committee for 2023.
In a statement regarding the date change, Christian said the decision to move the awards ceremony to Saturday was influenced by the fact that “we want as many eyes on it as possible”.
He added: “Moving the show to a Saturday will breathe new life into the iconic ceremony, while also introducing a new and more engaged audience.”
However, in keeping with its nearly 30-year tradition, the Brits 2023 will be broadcast exclusively on ITV and ITVx in the UK.
This year, the Brits were attended by some of the biggest names in music, including Ed Sheeran and Adele, who scooped prizes for Songwriter of the Year and Artist of the Year, respectively.
Mo Gilligan served as this year’s host, taking over from Jack Whitehall who presented the awards for the past four consecutive years.
There was drama early on in the night, as pop singer Anne-Marie took a tumble during the first moments of her performance.
Find a recap of the biggest talking points from the awards this year here.
