Clara Amfo delights Brits viewers with Kylie Minogue joke

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Brit Awards host Clara Amfo left viewers in stitches as she praised Kylie Minogue – and possibly made a dig at Kylie Jenner at the same time.

Pop sensation Minogue, 55, took to the stage towards the end of last night’s awards ceremony (2 March) to perform a medley of her greatest hits, after she was given the prestigious Global Icon award.

After the Australian star delivered an emotional acceptance speech, 39-year-old DJ and presenter Amfo said “what a woman” before she hailed Minogue as “the only Kylie that truly matters”.

Her remark could have been a jab at reality star Kylie Jenner (although she never mentioned the beauty mogul by name). In 2017, Minogue successfully blocked 26-year-old Jenner from trademarking the name “Kylie” for make-up and clothing brands.

During the legal dispute, the singer’s lawyers argued that Jenner is a “secondary reality television personality” in comparison to Minogue, who they described as an “internationally renowned performing artist, humanitarian and breast cancer activist known worldwide simply as ‘Kylie’”. The patent office eventually declined Jenner’s trademark request.

Looking back on the battle in 2022, Minogue said she had “spent a lifetime protecting my brand and building my brand so it was just something that had to be done”.

Viewers at home praised Amfo’s quip, with some agreeing with her sentiments on social media. “I squealed when Clara Amfo said ‘The only Kylie that matters,’” wrote one Twitter/X user, while another added: “‘The only Kylie that matters’ Yeh DAMN RIGHT.”

Minogue closed the Brits ceremony with a rendition of her 2023 single “Padam Padam”, along with classic tracks like “Can’t Get You Out of My Head”, “Spinning Around” and “Love at First Sight”.

Kylie Minogue won a Brit icon award (Ian West/PA) (PA Wire)

During her acceptance speech, she thanked her fans for sticking by her throughout her 36 year career, and also gave a shout out to singer Raye, who made Brits history by winning six trophies.

The 26-year-old, born Rachel Keen, brought her grandmother onto the stage to accept the Album of the Year award and gave a tearful acceptance speech, in which she joked that she was “ugly crying on national television”.

The ceremony, which Amfo co-hosted along with Love Island presenter Maya Jama and former Capital Breakfast host Roman Kemp, also featured performances from the likes of Dua Lipa, Tate McRae and Ellie Goulding and Calvin Harris.