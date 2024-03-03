Raye sobs in grandmother’s arms as she makes Brit Awards history

Raye burst into tears in her grandmother’s arms as she made history at the Brit Awards 2024 by winning six of the seven prizes she was nominated for.

The “Escapism” singer, 26, was increasingly emotional during Saturday’s (2 March) ceremony as she picked up awards in the Best R&B, Song of the Year, Best New Artist, Album of the Year, and Artist of the Year categories.

Raye had already been awarded the prize for Songwriter of the Year before the ceremony.

The British musician brought her grandmother, Agatha Dawson-Amoah, on stage to accept Album of the Year.

“My grandma is awake til 3am praying for me and my beautiful sisters, I love you so much,” Raye sobbed.