Brit Awards: All the best moments from the 2024 ceremony

Music stars descended on London’s O2 Arena on Saturday evening (2 March) for the annual biggest night in British music - the Brit Awards.

Raye dominated the ceremony, taking home six awards.

Raye had already stepped into the event with the most nominations of an artist in one year - seven nods - beating the previous record of six Brit nominations in any single year held by Gorillaz, Craig David, and Robbie Williams.

Eight glittering performances from superstars such as Kylie Minogue and Dua Lipa punctuated the night.