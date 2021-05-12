Lewis Capaldi fans were left entertained by the singer’s chaotic appearance at the Brit Awards.

Two years after the Scottish musician took home two trophies, he was invited to the event at the London’s 02 Arena to present the award for Best British Album.

However, his speech was continually muted by producers due to the fact he kept dropping swear words.

Those watching at home were left in hysterics by Capaldi’s speech, with many wondering if the Brit Awards would actually be the Brit Awards without a swear word-filled appearance from the singer.

“Would it even be the Brits if all of Lewis Capaldi’s speech wasn’t muted?????” one viewer asked.

Another added: “The Brits muting Lewis Capaldi for like 90 per cent of his speech is the funniest thing that’s happened all night.”

One fan said his behaviour was “iconic”, stating: “Honestly sitting through the Brits was worth it just for Lewis Capaldi to open by swearing and immediately having the rest of his speech muted.”

Others called his appearance “the best part” of the ceremony.

The ceremony marked the first live large-scale indoor event since March last year.

Proceedings got off to a fun start with a Line of Duty skit from host Jack Whitehall. Meanwhile, there were performances from Coldplay, Arlo Parks, Dua Lipa, and Elton John and Olly Alexander.

Winners included Little Mix, Arlo Parks, Haim and The Weeknd. Find a full list here.