Britney Spears has jokingly called out her fiancé Sam Asghari for their “overdue” engagement.

The singer announced in an Instagram post on Sunday (12 September) that she and Asghari, her longtime partner, had got engaged.

In a follow-up post on Monday, she wrote next to a photo of Asghari: “Words can’t even say how shocked I am… geez although the a**hole was way overdue!!!!”

Spears used a laughing emoji, making it clear she was speaking in jest.

“It was definitely worth the wait,” she added. “Yes world… that beautiful f****** man in that picture is MINE!!! I’m so blessed it’s insane!!!!”

Her original publication announcing the engagement consisted of a video of herself and Asghari, in which she showed off her engagement ring.

Spears wrote next to the clip: “I can’t f****** believe it!” next to a string of diamond ring emoji.

The pair began dating in 2016.

Asghari also shared the news on his own Instagram account and later joked in a Story: “Thank you everyone who is concerned about the prenup! Of course we’re getting [an] iron-clad prenup to protect my Jeep and shoe collection in case she dumps me one day.”