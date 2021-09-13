Britney Spears’ new fiance, Sam Asghari, has responded to fans calling for the pop star to get a prenup ahead of their marriage.

The couple announced their engagement on Instagram on Sunday (12 September), with many fans reacted by asking Spears to get a pre-nuptial agreement to protect her fortune.

Asghari himself responded to fans on the social media site on Monday (13 September).

“Thank you to everyone who is concerned about The prenup,” he wrote on Instagram Stories.

“Of course we’re getting [an] iron-clad prenup to protect my jeep and shoe collection in case she dumps me one day,” he joked.

Oscar winning actor Octavia Spencer was among fans telling Spears she needed to protect her finances. Spencer commented underneath the engagement announcement: “Make him sign a prenup.” but has since deleted the post.

The engagement was announced via a video where Spears can be seen showing off a diamond ring and smiling at the camera.

She captioned the post: “I can’t f***ing believe it.”

The couple first met in 2016 on the set of Spears’ “Slumber Party” music video.

The engagement announcement comes just days after the singer’s father, Jamie Spears, filed a petition to end the controversial conservatorship that has controlled her estate for over a decade.

Earlier this year, during her attempts to remove the conservatorship, Spears told a judge that she wanted to marry Asghari and have a child with him.