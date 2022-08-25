Britney Spears deactivates her Instagram account ahead of single release with Elton John
Spears and John’s single is set to release on Friday 24 August
Elton John previews new Britney Spears collab: ‘Hold Me Closer’
Britney Spears appears to have deactivated her Instagram account ahead of her new single’s release in collaboration with Elton John.
Earlier this week, John gave a sneak peek of his and Spears’s new collaborative single “Hold Me Closer” at a restaurant in Cannes, France.
The forthcoming track is the re-recorded version of the British singer’s 1971 hit song, “Tiny Dancer”, which is set to release on Friday (25 August).
On Wednesday (24 August), Spears posted a post promoting her new single with John.
“Okie dokie… my first song in 6 years!!!!” she wrote. “It’s pretty damn cool that I’m singing with one of the most classic men of our time … @eltonofficial!!!! I’m kinda overwhelmed… it’s a big deal to me!!!”
The Independent has contacted Spears’s representatives for comment.
This isn’t the first time Spears has deactivated her Instagram account.
In September 2021, the “Toxic” singer deleted her Instagram account less than two days after announcing her engagement to her husband Sam Asghari.
When clicking on her profile, instead of seeing her photos, there was a message saying: “Sorry, this page isn’t available.”
