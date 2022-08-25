Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Olivia Rodrigo joined Billy Joel on stage for a surprise performance of her hit single “Deja Vu” and his 1983 track “Uptown Girl.”

On Wednesday (24 August), Joel welcomed Rodrigo to perform with him during his Madison Square Garden concert in New York City.

Rodrigo came out wearing a black top, a brown patterned skirt, and black leather boots as she performed “Deja Vu,” which references both Joel and “Uptown Girl.”

“Hey, guys! Thank you so much for having me, Billy,” Rodrigo said. “I’m such a huge fan, and I kind of wrote this next song about you.”

The lyrics of “Deja Vu” goes: “And I bet that she knows Billy Joel/ ’Cause you played her “Uptown Girl”/ You’re singin’ it together/ Now I bet you even tell her how you love her/ In between the chorus and the verse.”

Joel is known for bringing out surprise guests during his concerts.

In 2018, Joel brought out Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry to his Madison Square Garden concert.

However, Perry was taken to hospital after he collapsed following his surprise appearance at Joel’s concert.

“Following a guest performance during Billy Joel’s show last night at Madison Square Garden, Joe Perry experienced shortness of breath and was treated backstage by paramedics who gave the guitarist oxygen and used a tracheal tube to clear his airway before taking him to hospital,” his representatives said at the time.

“This morning Perry remains in the hospital where he is alert and responsive,” they continued. “The Aerosmith guitarist will be unable to appear today at Rock and Roll Fantasy Camp in Florida and apologises to those attending. Perry is expected to return to the road later this month.”