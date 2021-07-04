Britney Spears’s mother has ‘mixed feelings’ about daughter’s conservatorship battle

Britney Spears’s mother Lynne has said she has “mixed feelings” about her daughter’s ongoing conservatorship.

Lynne opened up about the singer’s legal battle to free herself from a 13-year long conservatorship in a new report from The New Yorker.

The article describes the 66-year-old – who was born in Louisiana where she previously owned a day care and worked as a school teacher – as “fastidiously polite”.

However, “she declined to answer detailed questions about the case”.

According to reporters Jia Tolentino and Ronan Farrow, the singer’s mother “spoke in a whisper” and was worried that family members may walk in and discover her speaking to a reporter. She warned that if this happened she “might have to hang up abruptly”.

Speaking about Spears’s legal situation – which has controlled the singer’s money and affairs since 2008 – Lynne said: “I got mixed feelings about everything. I don’t know what to think… It’s a lot of pain, a lot of worry.”

She added: “I’m good. I’m good at deflecting.”

Lynne is no longer married to Spears’s father Jamie. The couple divorced in 2002 after 26 years of marriage. Reports emerged that the pair had reconciled in 2010 before completely separating by 2020.

Lynne’s comments follow Spears’s explosive courtroom testimony given on 23 June, in which the Grammy Award-winner made it clear that she wanted to end the conservatorship.

“My dad and anyone involved in this conservatorship, including my management... they should be in jail,” she said. “I’ve told the world I’m happy and OK. I lied. I am not happy, I can’t sleep. I’m so angry, it’s insane. And I’m depressed.”

The 39-year-old made a number of claims during her testimony, including that she was forced to take lithium after she announced that she was taking a break from live performances.

Spears also revealed that she would like to have another baby but that her conservators allegedly won’t allow her to go to the doctor to have her IUD removed.

“I feel ganged up on. I feel bullied and I feel left out and alone,” she told the court.