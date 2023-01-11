Brit 2023 nominations to be announced ahead of O2 Arena ceremony

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

This year’s full list of Brit nominations will be revealed on Thursday (12 January).

At 4pm (UK time) tomorrow (12 January), hosts Vick Hope and Jack Saunders will be announcing the full list of nominees ahead of the ceremony in February.

In the 30-minute show, Saunders and Hope will be revealing this year’s hopefuls, with viewers able to watch reactions from the nominated acts.

The pair will also be joined by special guests, including the likes of Olympian Tom Daley, YouTube’s Yung Filly, Euro 2022 winner Jill Scott and Gogglebox’s Joe and George Baggs.

These celebrities will be helping Hope and Saunders to reveal the nominees across their own social media accounts via locked ‘BRIT boxes’.

Bring on The BRITs with Mastercard: The 2023 Nominations will be available to watch in a multi-platform stream across YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

“We’ve had a year of brilliant music and so I’m unbelievably excited to be revealing the nominees for The 2023 Brit Awards,” said Hope.

“It’s a chance for us to show love to some of our favourite established artists as well as celebrate some of the best breakthrough artists of the year… and I’m definitely planning on bringing the party vibes to the show!,” she added.

This year’s highly anticipated ceremony will take place on Saturday 11 February, marking the first time the event has ever been held on a Saturday.

Radio 1 presenter Saunders will also be opening this year’s TikTok voting across the four genre awards later this month.

Last month, new girlband FLO were announced as the winner’s of this year’s Rising Star award.

The Brit Awards 2023 with Mastercard will broadcast live on ITV1 and ITVX - from The O2 arena.