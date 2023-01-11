Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

David Bowie’s daughter has shared a poignant video of her and her late father playing the piano together, as a tribute to her father on the anniversary of his death.

Lexi Jones shared the childhood clip on Instagram, showing her as a child sitting next to Bowie at the piano.

Bowie died on 10 January 2016, two days after his 69th birthday and 18 months after being diagnosed with cancer. His illness was not made public until after his death.

“Seven years ago today. I miss you,” wrote the artist’s daughter in the early hours of Wednesday (11 January) morning.

Jones also shared an early image of the pair holding a multicoloured umbrella, with Jones wearing a lion onesie.

The 22-year-old has 128,000 followers on Instagram.

This isn’t the first time Jones has paid tribute to her father. In 2017, she shared an image of a moon tattoo with “Daddy” written within it on her Instagram.

The caption read: “Love you (heart emoji) ‘47-’16”.

The “Starman” singer is survived by two children: his first child Duncan Jones, born to Bowie and his first wife Mary Angela Barnett in 1971, and Lexi, who he had with his second wife, supermodel Iman, in 2000.

Bowie had released his album Blackstar two days before his death.