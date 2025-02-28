Japanese woman booked over kissing BTS member Jin without consent at fan event

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Japanese woman accused of kissing a member of the K-pop boy band BTS without consent has been booked and summoned for questioning by the South Korean police.

The incident took place in Seoul on 13 June last year when Jin held a free meet and greet event, where he hugged 1,000 fans who had won a raffle, after completing his mandatory 18-month military service.

The woman reportedly kissed Jin on the cheek when he leaned in to hug her.

The musician looked visibly startled and turned his face away. “My lips touched his neck. His skin was so soft,” the woman later wrote in a blog post according to the South Korean state news agency Yonhap.

The Songpa police station in Seoul said the Japanese woman, who is in her 50s, has been booked and summoned on charges of sexual harassment in a public space.

A BTS fan had filed a criminal complaint against her which led to an investigation.

Police have refused to disclose the woman’s identity, citing privacy, and have not provided many details about the matter since the investigation is underway.

Media reports said that South Korean police were able to confirm the identity of the woman with the help of Japanese police, adding that she was refusing to appear for questioning.

Police are also reportedly considering calling in Jin, whose real name is Kim Seok Jin, to provide a statement.

BTS, made up of members RM, Jin, Suga, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook, announced in 2022 they would be taking a break from group activities to focus on solo music, while each member completed their military service. During this period, all the members released their solo albums, with Suga additionally going on tour under his alter ego Agust D.

BTS is anticipated to resume activities as a septet in 2026 ( Getty Images )

Jin had previously released a single, “The Astronaut”, co-written with Coldplay, in October 2022, and released an extended version of his 2021 single “Super Tuna,” which he performed at the band’s 11th debut anniversary in June 2024. In November the same year, he released his mini album Happy, which peaked at number 4 on the Billboard 200.

Additionally, j-hope announced his first solo tour and teased new music set to release in March.

Titled Hope on the Stage, the tour will start in February and take in major cities across North America and Asia.

Jin was discharged from the military in June 2024 and j-hope in October.

The remaining members are expected to complete their military service by the end of 2025, with Jung Kook and Jimin scheduled to return in June that year. They are anticipated to resume activities as a septet in 2026.

With inputs from agencies.