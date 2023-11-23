BTS member Jung Kook has penned an emotional letter to his fans, announcing that he will be leaving for his mandatory military service in December.

The youngest member of the K-pop group promised to come back a more mature version of himself and told fans that his time in the band to date has been the “brightest moments” of his life.

“In December, I will start a new journey, I’m leaving you for a while to serve in the military. As I deliver this news, on one hand, my heart feels heavy but on the other hand, my heart warms up the precious memories with our ARMYs coming to my mind,” Jung Kook wrote.