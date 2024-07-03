Jin of BTS to carry torch for South Korea at 2024 Paris Olympics

Support truly

Jin, a member of the South Korean band BTS, will be a torchbearer at the 2024 Paris Olympics, his agency Big Hit Music said on Wednesday.

He will travel to France “in the near future” to participate in the Olympic torch relay to spread a “message of harmony and peace”, the agency said.

Jin, whose real name is Kim Seokjin, is the oldest BTS member. He returned from his mandatory military service earlier in June. The band’s other members – RM, Suga, j-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook – are still serving.

BTS are expected to reunite as a full group in 2026.

Suga, V, J-Hope, Jin, Jungkook, Jimin and RM of BTS perform during the 2021 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles ( Getty )

After his return, Jin held a fan meeting in Seoul to celebrate the 11th anniversary of the band’s debut, an annual event. He hugged 1,000 fans who won a raffle and performed some of his solo music, including an extended version of his song “Super Tuna”.

Jin, 31, has announced plans to release more solo music and is scheduled to appear on a variety show later this year.

“I’m working on recording music and filming variety shows. I’m trying to focus on my main job while showing my face as much as possible,” he wrote on online fan platform Weverse.

“The results will be out in a few months, so please wait a little longer.”

Fans excited to see him act, however, had their expectations dashed.

“I don’t have any plans to act. Sorry about that,” Jin said.

The summer Olympics are scheduled to take place from 26 July till 11 August.

The ceremonial torch relay is held before each set of games.

The Olympic flame was lit in Greece on 16 April and passed through several countries before reaching France on 7 May.

Torchbearers will continue to carry the flame through France and its overseas colonies until the games start, before coming back for a four-day stint ahead of the Paralympic opening ceremony on 25 August.