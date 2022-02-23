BTS have announced that they will be continuing their world tour in front of a live audience after a rare break over the Christmas period.

Since October 2021, the K-pop band have been performing concerts both with and without crowds present, due to changing Covid restrictions.

On Wednesday (23 February), representatives for the seven-member group announced their return with a four-night event in Las Vegas.

They will perform their Permission to Dance On Stage show on 8, 9, 15 and 16 April at Allegiant Stadium, in front of a maximum of 69,000 audience members per show.

Additionally, the live broadcast event “Live Play in Las Vegas” will take place at MGM Grand Garden Arena on all four days, meaning that fans without tickets to the stadium can view the show as it happens with other fans.

The concert will also be streamed online on the last day of the tour on 16 April.

Fans can register for advance ticket access until Sunday 27 February at 1am (BST). All tickets for the Las Vegas shows can be purchased on TicketMaster.

BTS’s last shows took place in Los Angeles in late November and early December last year.

BTS have fans all over the world (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

In August 2021, the internationally successful band addressed making more music in English, claiming that language “doesn’t matter” to them.

“We want to transcend everything, even ourselves,” group member RM told Time. “I guess that’s the power of music.”

Last week, the “Dynamite” stars released dates for the Seoul leg of their tour. Due to take place on 10, 12 and 13 March, these performances at the Seoul Olympic Stadium will mark the band’s first in-person concerts in Korea since October 2019.