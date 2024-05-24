Celine Dion fans ‘sobbing’ over emotional interview trailer

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Celine Dion fans have been moved to tears by the first glimpse of the star’s new documentary, which explores how her life has changed since her devastating health diagnosis.

The Canadian artist will offer a rare behind-the-scenes look at her life as she struggles with Stiff Person Syndrome, a rare and incurable autoimmune condition that causes muscle stiffness in the torso and can lead to muscle rigidity and spasms.

Dion was forced to reschedule the European leg of her world tour following her diagnosis. She later announced the cancellation of the entire world tour in May 2023.

The first trailer for I Am: Celine Dion, directed by Oscar nominee Irene Taylor was released on Thursday (23 May). It shows Dion, 56, sitting in a chair as she says: “I have been diagnosed with a very rare neurological disorder.

“And I wasn’t ready to say anything before. But I’m ready now,” she adds with a sigh.

Dion’s candour in the clip, along with its montage of her live performances and studio recordings, left fans emotional as they expressed their love for the “My Heart Will Go On” star.

Celine Dion in the trailer for ‘I Am: Celine Dion' ( Prime Video )

“Celine Dion made me cry and her documentary isn’t even out yet,” one viewer wrote on X/Twitter.

Another commented: “After watching the trailer I think us fans are going to be in for one hell of an emotional rollercoaster… she is such a force of nature and I am so proud of her and to be her fan!”

“I will not be able to handle this documentary about Celine Dion. I will need to take a day to just cry because the trailer is already making want to sob. I LOVE Celine,” one fan said.

“Celine Dion’s strength and resilience to endure is truly inspiring,” another viewer agreed. “We love you Celine!”

Celine Dion says she’s ‘working hard every day’ but ‘it’s been a struggle’ ( Getty Images for The Recording A )

“I’m working hard every day. But I have to admit, it’s been a struggle,” Dion says in the trailer as she undergoes therapy and treatment for her condition.

Beginning to cry, she continues: “I miss it so much. The people. I miss them. If I can’t run, I’ll walk. If I can’t walk, I’ll crawl. And I won’t stop.”

An official logline for the documentary said it will serve as a “love letter” to her fans and highlight “the music that has guided her life while also showcasing the resilience of the human spirit”.

I Am: Celine Dion will be available to stream on Prime Video from 25 June.