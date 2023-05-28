Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Celine Dion has cancelled the remaining dates of her world tour, telling fans she is not strong enough to perform following her diagnosis of an incurable neurological condition.

The Canadian singer told fans on Friday (26 May) she was “tremendously disappointed” to “let them down”.

Dion, 55, said in a statement: “I’m working really hard to build back my strength, but touring can be very difficult even when you’re 100 per cent.”

She added: “I’m so sorry to disappoint all of you once again. It’s not fair to you to keep postponing the shows, and even though it breaks my heart, it’s best that we cancel everything now until I’m really ready to be back on stage again.

“I want you all to know, I’m not giving up… and I can’t wait to see you again!”

Her announcement comes after she posted a video in December last year explaining she has stiff person syndrome, which she says affects “every aspect of my daily life”.

The condition affects her ability to perform and sing, as well as to carry out normal activities, due to “spasms”.

“Unfortunately, these spasms affect every aspect of my daily life, sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal cords to sing the way I’m used to,” she said.

Dion said she has a “great team of doctors” working hard to help her get better, but admitted it has been a “struggle”.

“All I know is singing. It’s what I’ve done all my life and it’s what I love to do the most,” she said.

Celine Dion: ‘These spasms affect every aspect of my daily life’ (Getty)

Dion had 42 dates left to play on her Courage World Tour. Find out out to get a ticket refund here.

It was to have been Dion's first global tour without Rene Angelil, her husband and manager who died in 2016.