Coachella 2024 livestream: How to watch Lana Del Rey, Doja Cat and more
For the second year in a row, the popular California music festival will livestream from six of its stages
For music lovers who weren’t able to secure tickets to the 2024 edition of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, don’t fret because, for the second year in a row, you can catch a majority of the concerts via the Coachella livestream.
The first weekend of the popular desert music event, which kicked off today (12 April), will run through Sunday (14 April), before returning for the second weekend from 19 to 21 April at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.
This year’s festival features headliners Lana Del Rey, Tyler the Creator and Doja Cat, with a surprise appearance from Gwen Stefani’s ska punk band No Doubt.
While the venue opens at 1pm PT, with a number of performances starting at that time, the livestream won’t begin until 4pm PT. And although you’ll miss a handful of the artists lower on the bill, you’ll still be able to catch all of the headlining performances.
Where will the Coachella livestream be available?
Once again, a YouTube livestream will be available for six of Coachella’s eight stages.
To tune in, visit the official Coachella YouTube channel, where you’ll be able to choose between six different channels. If you’re watching on your TV or on the YouTube app, you’ll be able to watch four stages at once. However, only one audio stream will come through.
Who will be performing at which stage on Friday?
All times below are in PT.
Channel 1: Coachella Stage
4:45pm: Young Miko
6pm: Sabrina Carpenter
7:35pm: Lil Uzi Vert
9:05pm: Peso Pluma
11:20pm: Lana Del Rey (headliner)
Channel 2: Outdoor Theatre
5:25pm: L’Impératrice
6:45pm: Deftones
8:10pm: Everything Always
10:15pm: Justice
11:30pm: Honey Dijon x Green Velvet
Channel 3: Sahara
4pm: Cloonee
5:20pm: Ken Carson
6:30pm: Skepta
7:45pm: Bizarrap
9:15pm: Peggy Gou
10:45pm: Ateez
Midnight: Steve Angello
Channel 4: Mojave
4 p.m.: Mall Grab
4:30 p.m.: The Japanese House
5:40 p.m.: Faye Webster
6:55 p.m.: Tinashe
8:20 p.m.: Yoasobi
9:50pm: Hatsune Miku
11:15pm: Anti Up
Channel 5:Gobi
4:20pm: Sid Sriram
5:30pm : Chappell Roan
6:45pm: Brittany Howard
8 pm: Neil Frances
9:15pm: Chlöe
10:30pm: Suki Waterhouse
Channel 6: Sonora
4pm: Late Night Drive Home
4:50pm: The Beths
5:55pm: Eartheater
7pm: Narrow Head
8pm: Black Country, New Road
9:05pm: Clown Core
10:20pm: Son Rompe Pera
Coachella 2024 takes place on 12-14 and 19-21 April at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.
