For music lovers who weren’t able to secure tickets to the 2024 edition of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, don’t fret because, for the second year in a row, you can catch a majority of the concerts via the Coachella livestream.

The first weekend of the popular desert music event, which kicked off today (12 April), will run through Sunday (14 April), before returning for the second weekend from 19 to 21 April at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.

This year’s festival features headliners Lana Del Rey, Tyler the Creator and Doja Cat, with a surprise appearance from Gwen Stefani’s ska punk band No Doubt.

While the venue opens at 1pm PT, with a number of performances starting at that time, the livestream won’t begin until 4pm PT. And although you’ll miss a handful of the artists lower on the bill, you’ll still be able to catch all of the headlining performances.

Where will the Coachella livestream be available?

Once again, a YouTube livestream will be available for six of Coachella’s eight stages.

To tune in, visit the official Coachella YouTube channel, where you’ll be able to choose between six different channels. If you’re watching on your TV or on the YouTube app, you’ll be able to watch four stages at once. However, only one audio stream will come through.

Tyler the Creator, Doja Cat and Lana Del Rey ( Getty Images )

Who will be performing at which stage on Friday?

All times below are in PT.

Channel 1: Coachella Stage

4:45pm: Young Miko

6pm: Sabrina Carpenter

7:35pm: Lil Uzi Vert

9:05pm: Peso Pluma

11:20pm: Lana Del Rey (headliner)

Channel 2: Outdoor Theatre

5:25pm: L’Impératrice

6:45pm: Deftones

8:10pm: Everything Always

10:15pm: Justice

11:30pm: Honey Dijon x Green Velvet

Channel 3: Sahara

4pm: Cloonee

5:20pm: Ken Carson

6:30pm: Skepta

7:45pm: Bizarrap

9:15pm: Peggy Gou

10:45pm: Ateez

Midnight: Steve Angello

Channel 4: Mojave

4 p.m.: Mall Grab

4:30 p.m.: The Japanese House

5:40 p.m.: Faye Webster

6:55 p.m.: Tinashe

8:20 p.m.: Yoasobi

9:50pm: Hatsune Miku

11:15pm: Anti Up

Channel 5:Gobi

4:20pm: Sid Sriram

5:30pm : Chappell Roan

6:45pm: Brittany Howard

8 pm: Neil Frances

9:15pm: Chlöe

10:30pm: Suki Waterhouse

Channel 6: Sonora

4pm: Late Night Drive Home

4:50pm: The Beths

5:55pm: Eartheater

7pm: Narrow Head

8pm: Black Country, New Road

9:05pm: Clown Core

10:20pm: Son Rompe Pera

Coachella 2024 takes place on 12-14 and 19-21 April at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.