Concert for Ukraine live: Snow Patrol launch charity concert with Ed Sheeran, Camila Cabello and Tom Odell to perform
Musicians including Paloma Faith, Anne-Marie and Emeli Sande will help raise money for Ukrainian victims of Putin’s war
Ed Sheeran and Camila Cabello are among the artists who will perform at Concert for Ukraine tonight (Tuesday 29 March).
The two-hour fundraising effort has been set up with the aim of raising funds for the Disasters Emergency Committee’s (DEC) humanitarian appeal.
The full lineup consists of Snow Patrol, Ed Sheeran, Camila Cabello, Emeli Sande, Gregory Porter, Anne Marie, Paloma Faith, Nile Rodgers & Chic, Becky Hill, The Kingdom Choir, Manic Street Preachers, and Tom Odell.
“My heart is breaking for the people of Ukraine,” Cabello said in a statement. “As refugees from Ukraine join millions of other displaced people around the globe, we all have a responsibility.
“One of the biggest needs is to get funds to organisations who can serve these communities directly, so we’re focusing our efforts on doing that as quickly as we can.”
The concert for Ukraine will be held at Birmingham’s Resorts World Arena today (29 March). Those who don’t have a ticket can watch the live broadcast on ITV, STV, ITV Hub, and STV Player.
The show starts at 8pm BST and will finish and 10pm BST.
The Independent has a proud history of campaigning for the rights of the most vulnerable, and we first ran our Refugees Welcome campaign during the war in Syria in 2015. Now, as we renew our campaign and launch this petition in the wake of the unfolding Ukrainian crisis, we are calling on the government to go further and faster to ensure help is delivered.
To find out more about our Refugees Welcome campaign, click here. To sign the petition click here. If you would like to donate then please click here for our GoFundMe page.
Follow live updates on Concert for Ukraine below:
Concert for Ukraine – why is the charity fundraiser taking place?
Some background information on where the funds raised by Concert for Ukraine are going...
“ITV, STV and Livewire Pictures are joining forces with the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) and the Media & Entertainment group Global to bring together names from the world of music for a unique event spreading a message of hope and support, and most importantly, raising funds for the ongoing DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal,” the event’s press release explains.
“The live show will broadcast across ITV, STV, ITV Hub and STV Player and is produced by Livewire Pictures. Global, the Media & Entertainment Group, is joining as media partner, and Marks & Spencer will be headline sponsors for the broadcast. The concert will take place at the Resorts World Arena, Birmingham.”
All sponsorship and advertising revenue generated from the broadcast of the event (primetime across both linear and simulcast) will also be donated by ITV to the DEC appeal. The event is expected to raise over £3m.
Last week, chancellor of the exchequer Rishi Sunak confirmed that the UK government would donate the VAT on each ticket back to the appeal, meaning that over £250,000 has already been promised through ticket sales.
Ukrainian singer and Eurovision 2016 winner Jamala joins Concert for Ukraine lineup
In a last-minute addition to the lineup, Ukraine singer Jamala will perform at tonight’s Concert for Ukraine.
Jamala (real name Susana Alimivna Jamaladinova) will join Anne Marie, Becky Hill, Camila Cabello, Nile Rodgers & Chic, Ed Sheeran, Emeli Sandé, Gregory Porter, The Kingdom Choir, Paloma Faith, Manic Street Preachers, Snow Patrol and Tom Odell at the two-hour fundraiser event, which is raising money for the DEC humanitarian appeal in Ukraine.
In 2016, Jamala represented Ukraine at the Eurovision Song Contest in Sweden, going on to win the annual international event. She has released six studio albums within the last 10 years.
Her performance will take place six years after she won over Eurovision audiences with her song “1994”. The lyrics addressed Soviet leader Joseph Stalin’s deportation of hundreds of thousands of people from her Black Sea homeland of Crimea, in World War Two.
“When strangers are coming, they come to your house. They kill you all and say ‘We’re not guilty’,” Jamala sang in the sombre anthem.
Jamala is now a refugee herself, having fled Russian president Vladimir Putin’s invasion, which drove her and her children to seek shelter outside Ukraine.
“On 24 February, my husband woke me up and told me that the war had started and that Russia had attacked us. At that moment, I was shocked. It felt like a nightmare,” she told Reuters in an interview in Istanbul.
The 38-year-old, whose real name is Susana Jamaladinova, sheltered in a Kyiv bomb shelter before escaping to Turkey with her two children – leaving her husband to fight the approaching Russian army.
Life echoes art for Ukraine’s Eurovision winner Jamala
Jamala, a Crimean Tatar, won Eurovision in 2016
Fans wait to see Ed Sheeran, Camila Cabello and more perform at Concert for Ukraine
ITV is hosting a special concert in aid of the current humanitarian crisis in Ukraine.
The event which is being held on Tuesday (29 March) will be a two-hour fundraiser concert raising money for the humanitarian appeal as Russia continues its invasion of Ukraine.
The effort has been set up with the aim of raising funds for the Disasters Emergency Committee’s (DEC) humanitarian appeal.
Snow Patrol, Ed Sheeran, and Camila Cabello are among the acts set to perform live.
Everything you need to know ahead of Concert for Ukraine
The event will be held at Birmingham’s Resorts World Arena
