Ed Sheeran and Camila Cabello are among the artists who will perform at Concert for Ukraine tonight (Tuesday 29 March).

The two-hour fundraising effort has been set up with the aim of raising funds for the Disasters Emergency Committee’s (DEC) humanitarian appeal.

The full lineup consists of Snow Patrol, Ed Sheeran, Camila Cabello, Emeli Sande, Gregory Porter, Anne Marie, Paloma Faith, Nile Rodgers & Chic, Becky Hill, The Kingdom Choir, Manic Street Preachers, and Tom Odell.

“My heart is breaking for the people of Ukraine,” Cabello said in a statement. “As refugees from Ukraine join millions of other displaced people around the globe, we all have a responsibility.

“One of the biggest needs is to get funds to organisations who can serve these communities directly, so we’re focusing our efforts on doing that as quickly as we can.”

The concert for Ukraine will be held at Birmingham’s Resorts World Arena today (29 March). Those who don’t have a ticket can watch the live broadcast on ITV, STV, ITV Hub, and STV Player.

The show starts at 8pm BST and will finish and 10pm BST.

The Independent has a proud history of campaigning for the rights of the most vulnerable, and we first ran our Refugees Welcome campaign during the war in Syria in 2015. Now, as we renew our campaign and launch this petition in the wake of the unfolding Ukrainian crisis, we are calling on the government to go further and faster to ensure help is delivered.

To find out more about our Refugees Welcome campaign, click here. To sign the petition click here. If you would like to donate then please click here for our GoFundMe page.

