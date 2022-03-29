✕ Close Roman Abramovich seen at Ukraine peace talks in Turkey after poisoning allegations

Kyiv has proposed a new security guarantee in Ukraine-Russia ceasefire negotiations that have concluded for today.

This could lead to Ukraine accepting neutral status in return for Russian troops’ withdrawal from the country. But US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he has not seen “signs of real seriousness” from Russia in the pursuit of peace.

It comes as the Russian defence ministry promised to reduce military activity near Kyiv to foster conditions needed for further peace talks.

Meanwhile, Ukraine has accused Russian occupiers of “kidnapping” more than 70 people from the destroyed Mariupol children’s and maternity hospital to Russian territory. Mariupol city council wrote on Telegram: “The occupiers continue to kidnap residents of Ukrainian Mariupol.

“More than 70 people were forcibly taken out of maternity hospital No. 2 in the Levoberezhny district - these are medical personnel and patients.”

Russian troops deported more than 20,000 Mariupol residents to “so-called filtration camps” and “remote cities” on Russian territory, the statement adds.

The deported people’s Ukrainian passports and other ID have been confiscated, the council said.