Just when we thought we’d heard the last of Daft Punk, the French funk duo are gifting us with nine unreleased tracks.

The new songs will feature on a new edition of 2013’s Random Access Memories to celebrate its 10th anniversary.

The Grammy winning album was originally released in 2013 and included tracks including “Get Lucky”, “Lose Yourself to Dance” and “Instant Crush”.

The album also features collaborations with the likes of Pharrell Williams, Nile Rodgers and Strokes frontman Julian Casablancas.

The duo, made up of Thomas Bangalter and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo – who always appear under the guise of helmets – announced the end of the band in 2021.

At the time, the pair revealed the news in an eight-minute video titled “Epilogue” on their YouTube channel. The clip is an excerpt from their 2006 science-fiction film Electroma.

Random Access Memories was their last full album release before their split after nearly 30 years of making music together. They originally formed in 1993, and helped pioneer the French house movement of the Nineties.

But now, disappointed fans will have a chance to hear new music. The forthcoming 10th Anniversary edition will also feature nine new tracks – made up of unfinished demos and early versions of beloved songs.

The new version of the album will be released on 12 May.

Daft Punk (Getty Images)

You can view the full track list of the forthcoming extended edition below:

“Give Life Back to Music”

“The Game of Love”

“Giorgio by Moroder”

“Within”

“Instant Crush”

“Lose Yourself To Dance”

“Touch”

“Get Lucky”

“Beyond”

“Motherboard”

“Fragments of Time”

“Doin’ it right”

“Contact”

“Horizon (Japan CD)”

“GLBTM (Studio Outtakes)”

“Infinity Repeating (2013 Demo)”

“GL (Early Take)”

“Prime (2012 Unfinished)”

“LYTD (Vocoder Tests)”

“The Writing of Fragments Of Time”

“Touch (2021 Epilogue)”