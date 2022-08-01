Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football has, in fact, come home, David Baddiel confirmed, after the England squad knocked out Germany in the Women’s European Championship on Sunday (31 July).

Baddiel, who co-wrote the popular England football anthem “Three Lions” with fellow comedian Frank Skinner and The Lightning Seeds in 1996, tweeted the song’s chorus line after the match.

“It’s... Coming... Home,” Baddiel wrote in three separate tweets. He added: “In fact it’s come home. A sentence I thought I’d never write. I’ve gone. Thank you Lionesses.”

In a historic final, the Lionesses won the final against Germany 2-1 in front of a record 87,000-strong European Championship crowd at Wembley Stadium, including Prince William, who handed them the trophy.

Other celebrities who have congratulated the victorious England side include Adele, Piers Morgan, Shania Twain and Nigella Lawson.

Many chose to share Baddiel’s lyrics. Adele wrote on Instagram: “You did it!! It’s come home!!Congratulations @lionesses what a game changer!! So proud”.

(Twitter)

Morgan wrote on Twitter: “Bloody hell...it’s come home! Congrats Lionesses – brilliant”.

Lawson left a single-word congratulatory message for the Lionesses, writing “Roar” on Twitter following the team’s emotional victory on Sunday.

“Let’s f****** go girls!” Shania Twain posted on Twitter, noting, “You know these women will have had to fight for respect from the first moment they picked up the ball.”

Members of the royal family have also congratulated the women’s team, with the Duke of Cambridge writing that the “whole nation couldn’t be prouder” of the Lionesses as the UK witnessed “history in the making”.