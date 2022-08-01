‘A sentence I thought I’d never write’: David Baddiel confirms it’s ‘come home’ after Lionesses Euro win
‘I’ve gone. Thank you Lionesses,’ the comedian wrote
Football has, in fact, come home, David Baddiel confirmed, after the England squad knocked out Germany in the Women’s European Championship on Sunday (31 July).
Baddiel, who co-wrote the popular England football anthem “Three Lions” with fellow comedian Frank Skinner and The Lightning Seeds in 1996, tweeted the song’s chorus line after the match.
“It’s... Coming... Home,” Baddiel wrote in three separate tweets. He added: “In fact it’s come home. A sentence I thought I’d never write. I’ve gone. Thank you Lionesses.”
In a historic final, the Lionesses won the final against Germany 2-1 in front of a record 87,000-strong European Championship crowd at Wembley Stadium, including Prince William, who handed them the trophy.
Other celebrities who have congratulated the victorious England side include Adele, Piers Morgan, Shania Twain and Nigella Lawson.
Many chose to share Baddiel’s lyrics. Adele wrote on Instagram: “You did it!! It’s come home!!Congratulations @lionesses what a game changer!! So proud”.
Morgan wrote on Twitter: “Bloody hell...it’s come home! Congrats Lionesses – brilliant”.
Lawson left a single-word congratulatory message for the Lionesses, writing “Roar” on Twitter following the team’s emotional victory on Sunday.
“Let’s f****** go girls!” Shania Twain posted on Twitter, noting, “You know these women will have had to fight for respect from the first moment they picked up the ball.”
Members of the royal family have also congratulated the women’s team, with the Duke of Cambridge writing that the “whole nation couldn’t be prouder” of the Lionesses as the UK witnessed “history in the making”.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies