Demi Lovato celebrates ‘awkward hilarious sex’ as they film first ever love scene

Demi Lovato has celebrated filming their first ever sex scene after having “a little anxiety going into it”.

The pop star, who announced in May that they were non-binary, praised the cast and crew of the forthcoming project for helping them achieve a “random burst of body confidence”.

Alongside an image in which they can be seen posing in underwear, Lovato wrote: “Had to film a sex scene today. My first one! I had a little anxiety going into it but the cast and crew were so professional and easy to work with, it calmed me down immediately.”

Lovato added that the scene made them feel “proud” for being comfortable enough to go through with it. “I rarely ever showed my arms before... now I’m in this!!”

They continued: “I don’t always feel good in my skin, so when I do, AND I feel sexy enough to post – I do just that! It’s important to celebrate the little wins. Yay for this random burst of body confidence and yay for awkward hilarious sex.”

While Lovato did not confirm what project the sex scene is a part of, they are currently filming a US comedy pilot called Hungry. Co-starring sitcom veteran Valerie Bertenelli, it revolves around a support group for people with food issues.

Demi Lovato prepares to shoot their first sex scene, as seen on their Instagram story (Demi Lovato/Instagram)

In May, Lovato announced that they identify as non-binary and will change their pronouns to they/them moving forward.

Earlier this month, Lovato assured fans that it is okay if they accidentally misgender them.

“I accidentally misgender myself sometimes!” Lovato wrote. “It’s a huge transition to change the pronouns I’ve used for myself my entire life. And it’s difficult to remember sometimes!”

Lovato was also identified by pop star Jojo Siwa as an integral part of her “gay awakening”.