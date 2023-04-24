Desiigner charged with indecent exposure after plane incident

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The US rapper Desiigner has been charged with indecent exposure after he allegedly exposed himself on a Delta flight from Japan to Minneapolis.

The rapper – real name Sidney Royel Selby III – said last week that he had checked into a mental health facility after being “ashamed” of his actions on the flight.

Minnesota’s US Attorney Andrew Luger announced the charges on Monday (24 April), which allege that Selby exposed himself to a flight attendant multiple times and masturbated in his seat.

The Independent has contacted Selby’s representatives for comment.

After the flight ended, Selby was detained and interviewed by the FBI, Fox 2 Detroit reported. If convicted, Selby’s charge is punishable with up to 90 days in prison and a $500 (£400) fine.

He'll make his first court appearance “at a later date,” the district attorney said in a press release.

Following the incident, Selby released a statement to his followers on Instagram. “For the past few months I have not been OK, and I have been struggling to come to terms with what is going on,” he wrote on his Instagram Story on 20 April.

Desiigner (Getty Images for Def Jam)

“While overseas for a concert I performed at, I had to be admitted into a hospital, I was not thinking clearly.”

He continued: “They gave me meds, and I had to hop on a plane home. I am ashamed of my actions that happened on that plane. I landed back to the States, and am admitting myself in a facility to help me.”

He said he would be cancelling all of his forthcoming shows until he is better.

“Mental health is real guys, please pray for me,” he wrote. “If you’re not feeling like yourself please get help.”

Desiigner had been in Thailand to perform at Rolling Loud festival. He is most famous for his 2016 track “Panda”, and earned a Grammy nomination for Best Rap Performance for the song.

Last year, Desiigner broke down in tears in an Instagram video posted after the death of his friend, Takeoff.