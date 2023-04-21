Rapper Desiigner goes into mental health facility after plane incident

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Desiigner has announced that he is checking himself into a mental health facility after allegedly exposing himself on a flight.

The New York rapper, 25, told his Instagram followers that he was “ashamed” of an incident that took place on a plane travelling from Thailand and Tokyo.

“For the past few months I have not been OK, and I have been struggling to come to terms with what is going on,” he wrote on his Instagram Story on Thursday (20 April). “While overseas for a concert I performed at, I had to be admitted into a hospital, I was not thinking clearly.”

He continued: “They gave me meds, and I had to hop on a plane home. I am ashamed of my actions that happened on that plane. I landed back to the States, and am admitting myself in a facility to help me.”

Desiigner said he would be cancelling all of his forthcoming shows until he is better.

“Mental health is real guys, please pray for me,” he wrote. “If you’re not feeling like yourself please get help.”

Insiders told TMZ that the rapper, real name Sidney Selby, had allegedly exposed himself to a flight attendant. The artist did not specify what happened on the plane in his post.

Desiigner (Getty Images for NARAS)

The Independent has contacted representatives of Desiigner for comment.

Desiigner had been in Thailand to perform at Rolling Loud festival. He is most famous for his 2016 track “Panda”, and earned a Grammy nomination for Best Rap Performance for the song.

Last year, Desiigner broke down in tears in an Instagram video posted after the death of his friend, Takeoff.